Five die in road accidents

KASUR: Five people died in road accidents in different areas of Kasur. Nadeem died and Abubakkar sustained injuries when a truck and a van collided on Depalpur Road near Khudian. Near Jumber, a van hit motorcyclist Murtuza, 60, leaving him dead on the spot. His pillion rider Muhammad Afzal sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Nadeem Shahid died in a collision between a truck and a van near Kacha Pakka area. In another incident, motorcyclist Karan Elahi died when another motorcyclist hit him near canal Pial Kalan.

MARRIED WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A woman committed suicide here at Kot Haleem Khan on Thursday. Reportedly, Samra Bibi, 28, was upset due to domestic issues and he ended his life in desperation. She was mother of two children.