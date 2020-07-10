Cop injuried as police party attacked in Malakwal

MALAKWAL: A constable sustained bullet injuries when a police party was attacked at Kalo Wal in the jurisdiction of Malakwal police. Reportedly, accused Mohsin and his accomplices had injured labourer Sajid over a street dispute the other day in the area. Later, the accused damaged electrical wires of a transformer through firing. Malakwal police registered two cases against Mohsin and his accomplices and raided the locality to arrest them. When the police arrived, the accused opened indiscriminate firing on them, leaving cop Nasir injured. Malakwal police have registered another case against culprits on the application of SI Wahid Ranjha.