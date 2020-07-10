Four more die of COVID-19, another 121 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi:Another four confirmed patients of the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 lost their lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 390 while another 121 patients have been tested positive for the illness in the region taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 19270.

According to district health department Rawalpindi, two male patients, one 65-year old and the other 54-year old died of COVID-19 at Shifa International Hospital and Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in last 24 hours. One of the patients was a resident of Rawal Town while the other belonged to Tehsil Kahuta. The virus claimed another two lives in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that to date, a total of 248 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi district while 142 in ICT. Of a total of 19270 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 14,068 patients have recovered from the illness while on Thursday, there were a total of 4812 active cases of the disease in the twin cities including 1,162 in the district and 3,650 in ICT.

In last 24 hours, 81 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 13,731 of which 9,939 have so far recovered while 142 have lost their lives. In last 24 hours, as many as 284 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, as many as 40 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,539 of which 4,129 have so far been discharged after treatment while 248 have lost their lives.

At present, a total of 342 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 820 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added another 6430 persons from Rawalpindi district have been under quarantine at their homes while to date, a total of 2,348 suspects have been relieved after completion of quarantine period.