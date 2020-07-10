‘20kg flour bag sells at Rs860’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Department is releasing 17,000 metric ton of wheat to functional flour mills, on daily basis. According to the Food Department spokesman, around 525,752 flour bags have been supplied in the market. For the convenience of the people, the price of 20kg and 10kg flour bags has been ensured at the retail price of Rs860 and Rs430 respectively, he added.