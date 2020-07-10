Authorities urged to allow sports activities

LAHORE: Rana Mahmood Al-Hassan, Secretary General, Punjab Ju-Jitsu Association, has urged the authorities to allow sports activities in playgrounds, clubs, training centres, gyms and parks keeping in view the health and fitness needs of the people and players alike.

All the activities at federal and provincial levels have been suspended because of coronavirus since March 22.

Talking to reporters, he said that the suspension of sports activities was severely affecting the training of athletes and their fitness. “It has become extremely difficult for athletes to maintain their physical fitness. Athletes are forced to train at home. Facilities available to athletes at clubs, gyms and training camps are not there at home, particularly for martial arts.

“Daily training is very important for every athlete. If you do not train even for a day, your level of fitness goes down. Therefore, the federal and provincial governments should reopen the playgrounds under the virus-related SOPs,” he said.

The PJA secretary general further said that a physically fit person has a stronger immune system than other people, which plays a vital role in protecting a person from infectious diseases, including coronavirus.

He cited the example of those national cricketers who contracted the virus but overcame it easily and have now joined the team in England.

Mahmood said that holding sports competitions is essential for building a healthy society. “It is a healthy body that nurtures a healthy mind.