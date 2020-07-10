PCB set to refund PSL ticket amounts

LAHORE: The ticket holders of the truncated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will receive a full refund from next week as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to initiate the first of its two refund phases.

Some matches of the PSL-V were played without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic before a growing concern for players’ safety caused the remainder of the tournament to be postponed.

However, the fans’ months-long wait to get their money back is about to be over.

The PCB, in the first phase, will refund tickets for the matches that were played behind closed doors. The second phase will see funds returned for the playoffs. It is expected that both the phases will take 10 days each. Meanwhile, the PCB is looking to organise the remainder of PSL 2020 in November.