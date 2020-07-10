Seoul mayor missing!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: Police were searching on Thursday for the outspoken mayor of Seoul, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, after he was reported missing by his daughter. A police complaint -- allegedly involving sexual assault -- was filed against Park Won-soon by a former Seoul City employee on Wednesday and local media said a television channel had been due to broadcast a programme on the previously unreported case on Thursday evening.