Texas resumes executions

HOUSTON: The US state of Texas on Thursday executed an inmate convicted of murdering an elderly man during a 1993 robbery -- ending a five-month halt to executions due to the coronavirus crisis. Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, was pronounced dead at 6:52 pm local time (23H52 GMT) after being given a lethal injection at the penitentiary in Huntsville, prison officials said.