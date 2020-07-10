World entering mly ‘drone age’: UN expert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The world is entering a military "second drone age" with uncontrolled proliferation and no standards governing their use, a United Nations expert told the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said the global community needed to take stock of how armed drones have evolved, and examine the challenges they posed to compliance with international law.