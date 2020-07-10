close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
AFP
July 10, 2020

World entering mly ‘drone age’: UN expert

GENEVA: The world is entering a military "second drone age" with uncontrolled proliferation and no standards governing their use, a United Nations expert told the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said the global community needed to take stock of how armed drones have evolved, and examine the challenges they posed to compliance with international law.

