Frenchman faces death in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A French retiree could face the death penalty in Indonesia on charges that he molested over 300 children and beat those who refused to have sex with him, authorities said on Thursday.

Police said they nabbed Francois Abello Camille, 65, last month at a hotel in Indonesia´s capital Jakarta, where they found two underaged girls in his room. Camille could face life in prison or even execution by firing squad if he is convicted on a raft of charges under Indonesia´s child protection laws, including accusations that he filmed the illicit encounters. Police said they had found videos on Camille´s laptop computer that showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with hundreds of children aged between 10 and 17.