Fri Jul 10, 2020
AFP
July 10, 2020

Three die as truck explodes in Turkey

AFP
July 10, 2020

ISTANBUL: Three people were killed when a fireworks-laden truck exploded in Turkey on Thursday -- the second such incident in less than a week, officials said. The vehicle was carrying unexploded materials from a fireworks factory in the Black Sea province of Sakarya that was itself hit by a blast on Friday, killing six people and injuring over 100.

