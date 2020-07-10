close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
AFP
July 10, 2020

Syria condemned over sarin attacks

World

AFP
July 10, 2020

THE HAGUE: Member countries of the global toxic arms watchdog voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to take action on a probe that blamed Syria for nerve gas attacks for the first time, diplomats said.

A report in April by a new investigations team at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found the Syrian air force used sarin gas and chlorine on the village of Lataminah in March 2017.

Only Russia, China and Iran voted against Thursday’s decision at the OPCW’s 41-member executive council, which refers the matter to the annual meeting of all 193 member states in November.

