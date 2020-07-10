close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
AFP
July 10, 2020

Seoul mayor missing!

AFP
July 10, 2020

SEOUL: Police were searching on Thursday for the outspoken mayor of Seoul, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, after he was reported missing by his daughter. A police complaint -- allegedly involving sexual assault -- was filed against Park Won-soon by a former Seoul City employee on Wednesday and local media said a television channel had been due to broadcast a programme on the previously unreported case on Thursday evening.

