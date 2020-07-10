SC orders release of Trump records

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that President Donald Trump must hand over his tax returns to New York prosecutors but temporarily blocked Congress from accessing his financial records.

The rulings prompted a string of furious tweets from Trump and were a setback to his claim of absolute immunity from criminal investigation while in office. The nation’s top court ruled 7-2 against Trump in a case brought by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat who is seeking eight years of the president’s financial records in connection with an alleged "hush money" payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.