Terebellum can bag Falmouth prize

LONDON: Terebellum looks to have been found a gilt-edged opportunity to register a first Group One success in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

John Gosden’s filly put up a huge performance at Royal Ascot when narrowly denied by the rock-solid Circus Maximus in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Gosden felt she was up to beating the boys on that occasion - and while she found Aidan O’Brien’s charge too good, the winning margin was only a head.

She was dropping back in trip at Ascot, having made a winning reappearance over 10 furlongs, and that was maybe why Frankie Dettori made his move very early.

With the benefit of hindsight, he perhaps wishes he delayed his move a few strides - because despite hitting the front, Terebellum was outdone by the rallying Circus Maximus. Nevertheless, there is nothing of his class in here, and the biggest threat is stablemate Nazeef - winner of five of her six races but needing to progress again to extend her sequence.

Another who finished second at Royal Ascot was Hughie Morrison’s Kipps, and compensation may await in the Bet365 Handicap. While Kipps looked well treated heading to Ascot off just 83, unfortunately he bumped into an even better handicapped rival in Owen Burrows’ Hukum - who might have been in a Derby trial had this season gone to plan.

Kipps was raised 5lb, which was a double blow for connections, but there should still be some wriggle room.

Ralph Beckett certainly has a way with the fillies, and appears to have another smart one in the shape of Time Scale. She had clearly been working well at home, because she was sent off favourite for her debut yet then looked all at sea at Newmarket.

With her sights lowered, she bolted up at Chepstow and then went back to Newmarket to win a Listed race in very fine style. She faces a very good Albany Stakes winner in Dandalla, in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, but the extra experience she has gained should stand her in good stead.

Wise Glory should still be ahead of the assessor in the Cash Out At Bet365 Handicap. He was a very easy winner of a modest contest last time out, for which the handicapper was forced to leave him alone, and the experience should have done him some good.

Market Rasen has some quality action on offer, and Fidux can spearhead a double for Alan King with victory in the feature Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase.