Charity distributes food for Yemeni IDPs

LONDON: A charity has begun a food distribution project for the more than 46,000 refugee families who have been internally displaced in Yemen since the beginning of this year, after the United Nations warned the war-ravaged country faces famine. Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust teams in Yemen witnessed that IDPs situation is so pitiful and they need immediate help, a press release said.

According to the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) June figures, the highest numbers of displaced households were in Hajjah (17,484 families), followed by Al Dhales (8,848 families) and Al Hudaydah (8,031 families). These displacements were a result of the on-going intense fighting and flash floods. Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust Chairman Abdulrazzaq Sajid said: “Alhamdulillah, we were able to distribute family food packs amongst 1,500 IDP families living in makeshift camps. With five-six people per family on an average, we were able to help around 30,000 individuals as well. “In a situation where people do not know where to provide the next meal for their families, a food pack that would last a family a month is a gift more precious than any other.”