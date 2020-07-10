Four held in London, Leicester terror raids

LONDON: A 27-year-old man was bitten by a police dog as four people were arrested over an alleged terror plot. The suspect, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man, were held in east London – while a 32-year-old man was arrested in Leicestershire.

Police said no shots were fired during armed raids on two addresses in the capital, but the 27-year-old man was bitten on the foot by a police dog. He was taken to hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be serious. All four suspects were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (Tact) 2000. They are being held in police custody, while police search the three addresses and another property in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made by counter-terror officers from London and the East Midlands as part of a “proactive investigation”.