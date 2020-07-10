Shafqat aiming for mid-Sept reopening of schools

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Education minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday confirmed that educational institutions in the country will be formally reopened from September 15 under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

At a news conference following a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training said the reopening would be consequent to certain criteria.

The government will review health indicators in the first and third weeks of August, and before institutions are opened, a final meeting will be held in the first week of September to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “If the coronavirus situation does not improve by then, educational institutions will not be opened on September 15,” he added.

The minister said all the decisions to this affect were taken unanimously in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said educational institutions, including madrasas, public and private sector schools, colleges and universities will be opened from September 15 under strict SOPs. The provinces had given different suggestions regarding the formulation of SOPs and they were asked to send their written proposals to the education ministry that will be finalised with consultation.

While giving a briefing about the decisions taken in the IPEMC meeting, Mehmood said universities, colleges and schools were being given permission to open their administration offices for necessary work and provision of training to their teachers regarding the implementation of SOPs.

The federal government had given permission to provinces to reopen educational institutions with SOPs and now the final decisions will be taken by the institutions in consultation with the provincial governments, he added.

The education minister further said universities had been given permission to allow their PhD-level students or those who wanted to do their research work in laboratories to attend campus before the 15th of September.

“Universities have been granted permission to allow the students of far-flung areas to attend their universities,” he said. “Such students will live in hostels and their number should not exceed to 30 per cent as a precautions.”

The aim of this step was to mitigate the loss of students of remote areas in education during the pandemic as they were unable to join online classes due to unavailable or poor internet in their areas. “These students will be called after Eidul Adha under strict SOPs,” he added. A health check will be mandatory for such students and faculty who will attend universities before September 15, he remarked. The provinces, he said, will ensure the implementation of SOPs in the private as well as public sector institutions.

Mehmood also told the media that all kinds of educational institutions and recruitment institutions have been allowed to conduct their exams in maximum 2-5 days of starting. The universities have also been permitted to conduct admissions exams with candidates sitting six feet apart, ensuring wearing of face masks. Exams should be conducted in open air if possible, he added. He warned of shutting down institutions that do not abide by the SOPs. Talking about vocational and technical training institutions, the education minister said those students who are getting on-the-job training will be allowed to resume their training in industries, while the students who were getting training in classrooms can only attend their training class from opening of educational institutions by September 15.