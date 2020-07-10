To fight Covid-19 pandemic: SRSP hands over Rs3.4m protective kits to health dept

CHITRAL: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) with cooperation of Partrip Foundation on Thursday handed over equipment worth Rs3.4 million to the health department under its ‘emergency plan’ to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

The safety gears were given to the district health authorities at a ceremony held at the lawn of District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral. They included cover-all suits, face sheds, surgical KN95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, surgical head covers, surgical shoe covers and others. Chitral Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmad, SRSP Chief Executive Officer Shahzada Masoodul Mulk, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hayat Shah, DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shamim Ahmad, SRSP Partrip Manager Engr Khadimullah, SRSP Manager Tariq Ahmad attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahzada Masoodul Mulk said that the SRSP was extending help to the health department and local communities using its all available resources to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic.

He said that his organisation had already provided equipment worth Rs12.9 million to the provincial health department to fight the viral disease in a better way and save precious lives. The CEO added that they would try their best to continue cooperation and support health department and local communities to defeat the disease. DC Naveed Ahmad in his speech heaped praise on the SRSP for rendering its matchless services in the prevailing coronavirus crisis and other disasters in the province.

He said the organisation was a frontrunner in extending help and cooperation to the government to serve the masses in the time crisis. The official thanked the SRSP for its generous contribution and a large quantity of equipment to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the district. He said that all government departments would also extend cooperation and support to the SRSP. Earlier, MS Dr Shamim Ahmad told the participants that despite lack of resources, the health department officials and workers were playing the role of frontline force and was aggressively fighting the viral disease.He also mentioned various issues being faced by the health department in the prevailing Covid-19 outbreak. He thanked the SRSP for the provision of safety equipment to the health department. Later, DC Naveed Ahmad and SRSP CEO Shahzada Masoodul Mulk handed over the protective kits to the DHQ Hospital MS Dr Shamim Ahmad.