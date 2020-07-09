Wani paid tributes on 4th martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR: The people of Jammu and Kashmir living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world Wednesday paid tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 4th martyrdom anniversary.

They renewed the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the speakers at virtual meetings besides special prayers met for the shaheed Wani besides other Jammu and Kashmir martyrs in all ten district and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad.

Sharing their views, the speakers paid tributes to young shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle in the occupied state to the decisive stage through infusing a fresh spirit laying down the supreme sacrifice of his precious life.

They said that best way to pay tributes to shaheed Wani was to follow in his footsteps till the struggle for freedom reaches to its logical end.

The speakers said that ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom had reached at the point of no return in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the daily supreme sacrifices of lives being given by the youth including the street children who were determined to get the motherland freed from the Indian bondage without taking care of their precious lives.

India should read the writing on the wall and accept the reality about Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom, they added.

The speakers said that shaheed Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir to take to the street agitation in nook and corner of the occupied valley to get the homeland freed from forced and illegal Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said standoff in Ladakh has not only further internationalised Kashmir issue but also exposed spinelessness of the Indian army.

“This new development with China has exposed India’s cowardice.

Even before this clash with China, their Army Chief had said that they do not want a two-front scenario because this would challenge their military,” the President said in an interview with an English language journal.

He said that the Indian government had started appealing the diplomats on the very first day to come forward, and save India from a situation in which it may plunge into war with two hostile neighboring countries that is Pakistan and China.