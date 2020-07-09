Senior bureaucracy reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: The Establishment Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reshuffled senior bureaucracy on Wednesday.

A notification said the positions of a total of nine senior officials were changed and they were assigned new responsibilities. Muhammad Javed Marwat, Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division, was named Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department.

Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary, Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, was given the post of Secretary Sports, Culture and Tourism Department. Syed Zaheer-ul- Islam Shah, Commissioner of Hazara Division, was changed and named Malakand Division Commissioner. Amer Latif, Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, was given the post of Secretary, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department.