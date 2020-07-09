Derogatory remarks against judiciary: Iftikharuddin prays SC to accept his apology

ISLAMABAD: Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza on Wednesday filed reply in the Supreme Court in a show cause notice issued to him for using derogatory and contemptuous language against the institution of judiciary and judges in a video that got viral on social media.

Filed through his counsel Sarkar Abbas, he prayed the apex court to accept his apology and he may be exonerated from the charge of contemptuous remarks for the court and judges.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen on July 02 had issued show-cause notice to Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza for using derogatory and contemptuous language against judiciary and judges.

The reply submitted that the alleged contemnor is 67 years of age, and he is chronic cardiac patient, his main arteries are blocked while the doctors have advised for open heart surgery.

The counsel also submitted that the alleged contemnor tenders apology and seeks mercy of the apex court with all the hopes that while deciding the case they may consider the mitigating circumstances related to his health and age, adding that the alleged contemnor also gives undertaking not to repeat any such like act in future.