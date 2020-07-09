BRI conference rejects notion of New Cold War

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) convened the first ever non-governmental online conference on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), of which CPEC is the flagship project, which was attended by eight countries.

The conference had participants from Pakistan, China, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. There was a wide-ranging discussion on different dimensions of BRI, which was followed by a question and answer session.

Five key consensus areas regarding BRI emerged from the conference. It was agreed that coronavirus crisis has underlined the need for global interdependence to forge closer cooperation to tackle common challenges; BRI is the way forward as it promotes regional connectivity, based on the principles of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit while acclaiming CPEC as ‘BRI success story‘; the propaganda about the so-called debt trap was rejected by participants as in the case of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, total debt from China is a very small percentage of what is owed to other countries or multilateral institutions, ‘New Cold War’, demonisation or stigmatising any country using COVID-19 as a political weapon or targeting BRI on geo-political grounds were rejected and the India factor was recognised by countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka as they are neighbours and they would like good relations with both China and India and it was made clear that neither BRI is a military alliance nor it is directed either against India or any Western country.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in his opening remarks termed BRI as the biggest and most significant diplomatic and developmental initiative of 21st century. He said that CPEC, as flagship of BRI, is already a success story and has entered its second phase successfully. “Energy and infrastructure projects have been completed on schedule, 75,000 Pakistanis have got jobs in BRI projects and 28,000 Pakistani students are studying in China,” he said.

He also thanked China for support to Pakistan during COVID-19 crisis and he mentioned the two resolutions passed by the Pakistan Senate, February 12 and May 14, in which the Parliament of Pakistan appreciated China’s role and support.