CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on police mobile

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Wednesday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in firing on a police mobile and dozens of street crime cases in Karachi.

According to CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the CTD police arrested the man, identified as Faizan, during a raid conducted in Zaman Town after they received a tip-off. Chaudhry Safdar said the suspect admitted that he shot at the police mobile while fleeing the scene after committing a robbery about a couple of months ago.

He said a motorcycle that Faizan snatched in Korangi area was found in his possession. The police said a pistol was also found on him. Apart from firing on the police van, the suspect was also involved in various robberies and street crime cases, the police added.

The police said cases against him had been registered and while further investigations were underway.

Suspects held

Four suspects were arrested by the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC). According to the AVLC spokesperson, they conducted a raid in North Nazimabad and arrested four suspects who were allegedly involved in incidents of motorcycle theft in parts of the city, including SITE, Orangi Town and Ittehad Town areas.

The suspects are identified as Sarmad Saleem, Kareem, Murad Khan and Noor Khan. The spokesperson said the suspects had also been involved in various cases of looting cash from people coming out of banks. The spokesperson said the suspects had been arrested and imprisoned in the past too and that new cases against them had been registered.