UN General Assembly passes Olympic Truce dates

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly has confirmed that the Olympic Truce for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will now be observed from July 16, 2021 (seven days before the opening of the Olympic Games) to September 12, 2021 (seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games).

The resolution, entitled “Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic spirit,” was originally passed by 186 of the 193 UN member states in December 2019. But with the postponement of the Games, the dates of observation have now been changed accordingly.

Speaking after the confirmation, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said: “With their support, the governments of the world are emphasizing once more the unifying power of the Olympic Games. The Games are a celebration of the unity of humankind in all our diversity.”

Tokyo 2020 President Mori Yoshiro commented: “We welcome the United Nations General Assembly’s approval of the change in the observation period of the Olympic Truce to next summer, in accordance with the new scheduled dates for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“As the worldwide spread of COVID-19 brings further difficulties to regions already struggling with conflict, we continue to place hope in the power of sport to bring people around the world together and help achieve peace.”