Merkel seeks ‘virus package’

Brussels: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged EU countries to show solidarity and overcome deep divisions to approve a massive coronavirus recovery plan this summer.
The leaders of the 27 EU states meet in Brussels next week for a crunch summit aimed at agreeing a 750-billion euro ($843-billion) plan to tackle the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic.
But a group of countries, a so-called "Frugal Four", are trying to rein in spending, which is earmarked mainly for the poorer countries of southern Europe hardest hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.