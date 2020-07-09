close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
AFP
July 9, 2020

UK royal residences to reopen

AFP
July 9, 2020

LONDON: Some of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal residences will reopen to the public later this month after the coronavirus shutdown, the charity that runs them said on Wednesday, while warning that the crisis would lead to staff cuts.

Windsor Castle, west of London, where the 94-year-old monarch has been staying since the start of the pandemic, will be open for pre-booked, timed visits from July 23. The Royal Mews and the Queen’s Gallery at her London home of Buckingham Palace will reopen the same day, as will the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh.

