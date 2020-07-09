Arctic spill

Moscow: Mining giant Norilsk Nickel on Wednesdy said it was contesting a fine imposed by the Russian authorites over a massive oil spill in the Arctic that sparked a state of emergency.

Norilsk Nickel "disputes the amount of environmental damage caused by the diesel leak" calculated by the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, the company said in a statement. The watchdog this week requested a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel pay "voluntary compensation" totaling 147.8 billion rubles ($2.05 billion), or one third of the group’s net profit last year.