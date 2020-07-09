Another doctor dies of corona

ABBOTTABAD: Another doctor died of Covid-19 in the ICU of Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday.

District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Faisal Khanzada confirmed to The News that Dr Faisal Qureshi had died in ATH. He was admitted to the hospital two weeks back. The DHO said the doctor had got infected from his clinic at Havelian, which was later sealed by the local administration. Dr Faisal Qureshi had been working as a medical officer in District Health Office for the last several months.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has expressed concern over the death of another doctor due to coronavirus. He stated that the number of doctors who lost their lives have reached 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The PDA recalled that the provincial government had promised to provide risk allowance and Shuhada Package to doctors, but it had not yet happened.