PhD thesis defended at Pakistan Study Centre

PESHAWAR: Ms Tabassum Mehboob successfully defended here PhD thesis at the Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar.

The thesis was titled “Pakistan Studies Curriculum from intermediate to Masters level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: An Analysis”. Prof Dr Abdullah Khan was her supervisor. The committee for the public defence comprised of Prof Dr Fakhr-ul-Islam, Director, Pakistan Study Centre University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Head of Department of Management Studies Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, and Prof Dr Hanif Khaill, Director, National Institute of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Prof Dr Arshad Ali, Director, Institute of Education and Research, University of Peshawar, attended the even on special invitation.