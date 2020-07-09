Snowboarder champ Alex Pullin dies while spearfishing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GOLD COAST: Australia’s two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died while spearfishing off the Gold Coast.
The 32-year-old was found unresponsive off Palm Beach in Queensland after being spotted by a snorkeller, according to local reports.
In recent days Pullin had posted pictures on social media of himself spearfishing.
Pullin, known as ‘Chumpy’, was Australia’s flag-bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and competed in three Olympics. He won world titles in 2011 and 2013. Snow Australia issued a statement which read: “The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.”