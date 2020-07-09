Snowboarder champ Alex Pullin dies while spearfishing

GOLD COAST: Australia’s two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died while spearfishing off the Gold Coast.

The 32-year-old was found unresponsive off Palm Beach in Queensland after being spotted by a snorkeller, according to local reports.

In recent days Pullin had posted pictures on social media of himself spearfishing.

Pullin, known as ‘Chumpy’, was Australia’s flag-bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and competed in three Olympics. He won world titles in 2011 and 2013. Snow Australia issued a statement which read: “The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.”