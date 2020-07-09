Ministry seeks CII’s advice on building temple with public funds

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday approached the Council of Islamic Ideology’s (CII) for advice on the issuance of funds to construct a Hindu temple in the federal capital.

In a letter written to the CII, the ministry asked “whether government funds could be used for the construction of new worship place for minorities or otherwise”. The letter says the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allotted a four Kanal (half an acre) plot for the construction of a Hindu temple in Sector H-9/2, Islamabad on December 26, 2017.

On December 10, 2019, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had received an application from the Islamabad Hindu Panchiyat to fund the construction of new temple. Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi and some minority legislators also requested the ministry to allocate funds to build the temple. The ministry distributes funds for repair and maintenance of places of worship from its Minority Welfare Fund at the recommendation of minority legislators. But the construction of new worship places for minorities was not permissible under the rules.

Due to the non-provision in rules for new constructions, the application was forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office for consideration.

The advice of CII is being sought after some ulema and religious scholars objected that the new temple cannot be built with public money.

Meanwhile, CII Chairman Dr Kibla Ayaz directed CII’s research wing to finalise its recommendations after deliberations.

A session of the CII will be summoned in September to give its opinion on the issue. The chairman asked ulema, religious scholars to “forward their arguments to the CII instead of merely criticising”.