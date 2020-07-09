Global plan needed to help Covid-hit labourers: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic had hit labourers the most worldwide and stressed for a joint global strategy to address the challenges pertaining to this highly vulnerable populace.

Speaking at the virtual global summit on “Covid-19 and the World of Work”, organised by International Labour Organisation, Khan said lockdowns in countries had left a large population jobless, most of them labourers, daily wagers and self-employed.

“We need a joint strategy on how to soften the impact on labourers world over,” he told the gathering of world leaders and heads of top world organisations via video-link from his office here.

The five-day ILO global summit became the largest-ever online gathering of workers, employers and governments that discussed on how to address the economic and social impacts of the pandemic. Khan said as businesses were becoming bankrupt amid coronavirus pandemic, small and medium industries were to be affected the most in long run.

“The future is very uncertain and we don’t know how long the economy will take to recover from this lockdown,” he said, adding that labourers remained the most vulnerable section of society in the wake of pandemic.

The Prime Minister mentioned that this “informal and unregistered sector of economy” was a major challenge for his government along with their families dependent on their income. He feared the slowdown in agricultural sector leading to a food crisis, however, mentioned that the construction sector in the country was opened fairly quickly.

Khan said his government, through its social welfare programme Ehsaas, approached deserving families and disbursed among them assistance money for livelihood, making the largest ever transaction in country’s history in a short span of time.

Contrarily, India’s strict “curfew-like” lockdown pushed millions below poverty line, he said. The Prime Minister said Pakistan and several other countries greatly relied on the remittances received from its expatriates and stressed a strategy to convince the host countries for a “sympathetic approach” before laying off the workers.

He lauded the initiative of ILO Global Summit Conference for “being held at a critical juncture and offering a platform for countries to learn from each others’ experiences of dealing with the pandemic”.

He termed the conference a beginning towards finding of solutions and expressed hope that constant exchange of ideas would help mitigate the sufferings of labourers world over.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and Director-General of World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus participated in the summit as joined by the government leaders from all over the world.