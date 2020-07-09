‘Next to nothing’ for public workers

LONDON: Union leaders claimed there was “next to nothing” in the Chancellor’s announcement for public services. Unison said proper investment in the public sector would help speed up the economic recovery from the virus crisis. General secretary Dave Prentis said the Chancellor has closed the door on the “damaging austerity” of the past decade, adding: “While there’s much for young people, the energy sector and UK businesses to celebrate, there’s next to nothing for public services and the workers who’ve kept the country going through the last few difficult months.

“With extra funds, national and local public services could provide many more jobs. A much-deserved early pay rise for health workers and council staff would mean money in their pockets to be spent on local high streets.

“Covid-19 has shown how much we all need public services. Funding them properly can help the economy and bring back the support and security to every community that’s long been missing.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The Chancellor should have announced targeted support for the hardest-hit sectors like manufacturing and aviation. Struggling businesses will need more than a one-off job retention bonus to survive and save jobs in the long-term.

“We must create jobs through more new public investment in new homes, childcare, faster broadband, better transport and green tech. The government should have announced extra investment in jobs across all public services – starting with filling the 200,000 vacancies in the NHS and social care.”

John Phillips, acting general secretary of the GMB, said: “The Chancellor has to follow up today’s announcements with meaningful, sector-by-sector negotiations as the furlough scheme ends. Some sectors not mentioned today – such as public services and aviation – risk being left behind.”