UK unveils £30bn post-virus recovery plan

LONDON: The British government on Wednesday unveiled a package worth £30 billion to save jobs and help the young into work to kickstart the coronavirus-hit economy.

Delivering a mini-budget to parliament, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s measures included bonuses to companies retaining staff and taking on apprentices, investment in ‘green’ jobs and allowing the whole country to enjoy discounted meals in restaurants.

“People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope,” said Sunak. Noting that “people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising”, Sunak told the country: “We’re not just going to accept this.” Other measures included a temporary cut to the level of value added tax on food, accommodation and attractions — and lifting the threshold at which stamp duty tax is due on home purchases to help the construction sector.

Firms which have furloughed staff will be given a £1,000 bonus to keep workers in jobs, diners will get a discount to support pubs and restaurants and stamp duty will be cut under plans to protect the economy from the coronavirus recession.

Sunak said the jobs retention bonus could cost up to £9 billion if all furloughed workers are retained. He unveiled the measure as part of an emergency package of support to help keep people in work as the coronavirus economic crisis hits.

Sunak also confirmed plans to abolish stamp duty on properties up to £500,000 in England and Northern Ireland; announced an “eat out to help out” plan for dining out in August to boost the hospitality sector, with a 50 per cent discount per head from Monday to Wednesday up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner.

Slashed VAT on food, accommodation and attractions from 20 per cent to 5 per cent, a tax cut worth up to £4 billion. The furlough scheme winds down in October, and Sunak is acting in an attempt to avoid widespread redundancies as state support is withdrawn.

Under the Jobs Retention Bonus, firms will be paid £1,000 for each employee they bring back from furlough and continuously employ through to January on an average of at least £520 a month.

The Chancellor, in what amounts to a mini-budget, told MPs that the government will do “all we can” to keep people in work. Addressing MPs, Sunak said his plan would help protect livelihoods after the economy contracted by 25 per cent in just two months.

He said: “We have taken decisive action to protect our economy. But people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising. We’re not just going to accept this. People need to know we will do all we can to give everyone the opportunity of good and secure work. People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope.”

Other measures announced by Sunak include: A £2 billion scheme of taxpayer-funded work placements for 16-to-24-year-olds on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment. A £3 billion green package, with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency. A £111 million programme of unpaid traineeships combining work experience with training.

The Chancellor’s statement comes after warnings from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that the UK’s unemployment rate could soar to 14.8 per cent, with job losses comparable to the 1930s. Sunak said the Office for Budget Responsibility and Bank of England are both projecting “significant job losses”.

That was “the most urgent challenge we now face” but “I will never accept unemployment as an unavoidable outcome,” Sunak said.