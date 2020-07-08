EU states asked to bar Pak pilots from work

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Tuesday ordered the member states to bar Pakistani pilots from working.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has asked its member countries for details of Pakistani captains, said media reports.

The letter sent to the member states by the EASA stated that the CAA has revealed irregularities in the issuance of 40 percent of licences.

Moreover, in the notification, EASA recommends the member states ‘not to schedule such pilots for operations performed under their TCO consideration’. The letter stated that this is a matter of concern in the aviation industry.

It further stated that complaints have been received about fake licences and against international rules and regulations.