SCCI welcomes Javed Ghani appointment as FBR chief

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Javed Ghani as new chairperson, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and asked him to help release the payment of the refunds.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SCCI president Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said that the inordinate delay in the payment of refunds by the FBR had created great unrest among the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.