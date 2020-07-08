Newly-constructed schools, hospitals should be handed over to depts: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed dissatisfaction at the progress on handing and taking-over of the newly constructed buildings for hospitals, schools and colleges.He was chairing a joint meeting of C&W, Health, Elementary & Secondary Education and Higher Education departments here on Tuesday, said a handout.

Besides provincial minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, minister of Elementary & Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub, and Advisor to CM on Higher Education, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, the meeting was also attended by the administrative secretaries and other relevant officials.

The chief minister directed the officials of the Communication & Works, Health, Elementary & Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments to ensure the proper handing/taking over of all these buildings within one month time period. Mahmood Khan directed the officials of the C&W Department to complete all the remaining petty nature of works in those buildings on urgent bases and complete all the arrangements to hand them over to the client departments.

He asked the officials of the client departments to take all the necessary steps to ensure the provision of the required staff and equipment in those buildings by the time these are handed over to them so that these could be fully functionalized without any delay. Earlier, the chief minister was given a briefing on the progress made so far on the handing/taking-over of the newly constructed buildings of schools, colleges and hospitals across the province.

Mahmood Khan said he would convene another meeting after one month to review the progress on the subject matter and by the time all the departments should complete their responsibilities.

He said though the coronavirus pandemic has affected the pace of developmental projects, even then the government has to ensure better service delivery.The chief minister directed the provincial minister to hold regular meetings of their departments to review progress on the developmental scheme of their respective departments.

He directed the Finance Department to accord top priority to the approval of the schedule of new expenditures for creation of new vacancies in Health and Education Departments.