KP Police to probe drugs supply in parks

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have constituted a special committee to find out how drugs are supplied to the addicts in parks and other places and block the supply from other areas. A video of a woman went viral recently on social media in which she is seen consuming ice drug (methamphetamine). The woman in the video is sitting in a park where she informs the one making video how she gets the ice there. An official said that police have constituted a committee to probe the matter and find out all those groups and individual involved in the supply of drugs to men and women in public places. The committee will also interview the woman in the video. Earlier, another video showed how drug addicts from the city were transported to other areas. An addict in a video said police took them in the vehicle and kept dropping them every a few kilometres.