Martyrdom anniversary of Karnal Sher Khan observed

SWABI: The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was observed on Tuesday with the resolve to foil the designs of the enemy and defend the motherland. A contingent of Pakistan Army led by Brig Aamir Rashid presented guard of honour and placed a floral wreath at Karnal Sher Khan’s mausoleum at his village. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was born at Faujoonabad in Swabi district on January 1, 1970. He embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999.

Karnal Sher Khan was a captain in the 27th Sindh Regiment and posted to 12 Northern Light Infantry (NLI) Regiment during the Kargil conflict. He was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military gallantry award posthumously for his valour and courage to fight against the Indian forces. Karnal Sher Khan is the sole recipient of Nishan-e-Haider from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Havaldar Lalak Jan who belonged to Ghizer district in Gilgit-Baltistan was also awarded Nishan-e-Haider. Writing his feelings in the visitors’ book, Brig Aamir paid rich tributes to Karnal Sher Khan, who is locally known as the hero of Kargil. Sikandar Sher, brother of Karnal Sher Khan, said that the army contingent reached the tomb in the morning and presented the guard of honour.