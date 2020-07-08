close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Married woman shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman was murdered for ‘honour’ at Chak 151/GB on Tuesday. Sadar police said that the husband of Nasreen Bibi was abroad for job and in his absence she allegedly developed relations with a youth of her village. Her accused brother Abdul Ghaffar shot her dead. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

