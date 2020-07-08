Married woman shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman was murdered for ‘honour’ at Chak 151/GB on Tuesday. Sadar police said that the husband of Nasreen Bibi was abroad for job and in his absence she allegedly developed relations with a youth of her village. Her accused brother Abdul Ghaffar shot her dead. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.