Sacked Khassadars stage protest for reinstatement

GHALLANAI: The sacked Khassadars staged a protest demonstration in favour of their demands in Khakh Bazaar in Safi tehsil in Mohmand district on Tuesday. Speaking at the protest rally, Zar Bacha and others said that they had rendered matchless sacrifices during militancy and war on terrorism. They said they migrated to other parts of the country as per the government directives but later the authorities concerned sacked them with a single stroke of a pen. The speakers said that the court in its verdict had ordered their reinstatement but the deputy commissioner and DPO were applying delaying tactics.