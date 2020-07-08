close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Sacked Khassadars stage protest for reinstatement

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

GHALLANAI: The sacked Khassadars staged a protest demonstration in favour of their demands in Khakh Bazaar in Safi tehsil in Mohmand district on Tuesday. Speaking at the protest rally, Zar Bacha and others said that they had rendered matchless sacrifices during militancy and war on terrorism. They said they migrated to other parts of the country as per the government directives but later the authorities concerned sacked them with a single stroke of a pen. The speakers said that the court in its verdict had ordered their reinstatement but the deputy commissioner and DPO were applying delaying tactics.

Latest News

More From Pakistan