Nowshera reports 48th fatality from Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Another man lost life to Covid-19 in Nowshera on Tuesday, which brought the total number of the fatalities in the district from the viral infection to 48, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media the new victim was Inayatullah, 70, a resident of the Akora Khattak town of Nowshera.

The officials said apart from 48 people who died in the district, as many as 21 people from Nowshera had died of coronavirus in other parts of the country. The doctors said 30 more people tested positive Covid-19 and this took the number of infected patients to 820. More people recovered from Covid-19 and that put the tally of those recovering from the viral infection to 631 after 76 more people defeated the virus.