KP minister accused of harbouring land grabbers

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister for forest, Muhammad Ibrar Tanoli, on Tuesday alleged that Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati and his younger brother MPA Laiq Muhammad Khan were harbouring land grabbers to occupy his commercial land in Galla Ghazikot area near here.

“The police have arrested my brother, nephew and other family members over the unjustified pressure exerted by Azam Khan Swati and MPA Laiq Muhammad Khan,” Ibrar Tanoli told reporters here. Flanked by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl office-bearers, he said that he had also got a pre-arrest bail in the case when a group of armed men attempted to grab his land and his family members put up resistance.

“The police not only seized my licensed arms but also thrashed and slapped my brother and nephews during the raid,” he claimed. Tanoli, who was removed as minister for forest by then chief Minister Pervez Khattak during Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s previous government, threatened to launch protest if highups in police didn’t take notice of excesses committed by police with him and his family. The Mansehra police had arrested over a dozen people from both sides when Ibrar Tanoli family and his rival groups clashed over possession of a disputed piece of land on Monday.