Punjab CM for steps to counter flood threat in monsoon season

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of cabinet committee for disaster management at civil secretariat here on Tuesday to review the departmental preparedness for countering any possible threat of flood in monsoon season.

The CM directed the line departments to remain fully vigilant and the flow of water in rivers be continuously monitored. The PDMA's control room should monitor the situation and best coordination be ensured between federal and provincial departments, he added. The CM directed for devising a district-level emergency plan and added that district inspection committees should review arrangements by holding regular meetings. He expressed indignation over delay in the cleanliness of nullas and directed that this job should have been completed in the month of June. Action will be initiated against those responsible for the delay, he said.

He directed the cleanliness of nullas be completed on an emergent basis and report be submitted. Similarly, all arrangements should be completed at the earliest to deal with urban flooding.

The third-party audit will be conducted to determine the safety of dykes and flood protection spurs of rivers. A comprehensive plan be devised for drainage of water in cities, he added. Similarly, DG PDMA should ensure the availability of necessary equipment in warehouses and dewatering sets should be kept functional. The anti-venom vaccines should be available in abundance in districts, he added.

He directed that an effective plan should be devised for early disposal of rainwater in low-lying areas of Lahore and the meteorological department should submit its weather report on a daily basis. He ordered that daily reports about rain in catchment areas of rivers be compiled and line departments should complete their emergency plans to deal with any untoward situation.