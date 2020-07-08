Circular debt has doubled: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leaders on Tuesday came down hard on the PTI government in the Centre for failing to control spiralling circular debt which has doubled and the mafias which are patronising it. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said while talking to media persons along with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb that the federal government is working without any plan for the past two years. He said 10 secretaries of the Higher Education Department had been replaced in these two years. “What management do you expect there when you would change the secretary every two to three months,” the PML-N leader asked.

He said six commissioners and five deputy commissioners were replaced in the Dera Ghazi Khan division, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Imagine, does anyone play football with departments this way,” Ahsan Iqbal asked. “They have made the administrative machine of Pakistan a toy,” he went on to say.

He challenged the cabinet members to prove corruption allegations against the opposition leaders. He said the government treats corrupt elements around them as saints.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif will soon host an all-party conference (APC) of the joint opposition.

She said all opposition parties have agreed to attend the APC and a date has also been finalised in this regard.

The PML-N spokesperson, however, stopped short of specifying the date for the conference.

She said the APC would over the government’s incompetence and key issues facing the country.