Homage paid to Kargil heroes Karnal Sher Khan, Lalak Jan

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI: The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider was observed in their native towns – Swabi (KP) and Ghizer (GB) – respectively on Tuesday.

Wreath laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to the valiant sons of the soil who died with their boots on in safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA), laid a floral wreath at the grave of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid a floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. People from various walk of lives, civil and military officials, and relatives of martyrs attended the ceremony.

"Glowing tribute to the indomitable courage, leadership, and exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed who wrote history with their blood against all odds," said General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message. He said there was nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for the motherland.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday paid rich tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan.“These great sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland are shining examples of courage and bravery,” he said. President Alvi said the day was being marked to remember the great sacrifices of brave soldiers, adding that the entire nation presented salute to its heroes. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings upon the souls of the martyrs and grant them the highest places in the heaven.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the entire nation paid homage to its two martyrs – Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Lalak Jan Shaheed – who sacrificed their lives in defending the motherland.

“These great sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland are shining examples of courage and bravery. The whole nation salutes these two brave sons for their valour,” said Shibli in a message.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless their souls and grant patience to the families.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain paid tribute to the sacrifices of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed for safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a tweet, he said, "Martyrs of Kargil! whole nation is indebted to you. Our lions will always be remembered.”