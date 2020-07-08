Pakistan values its ties with UK, says Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that the coronavirus has caused extraordinary situation to the world economies.

“We need to work together to control this virus, ”said Senate chairman during a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner at the Parliament House here. During the meeting, important regional issues and bilateral relations were discussed in detail.

The Senate chairman said that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries are historic. He said that Pakistan wanted peace at the regional and regional level and sustainable development was possible only through peace. Pakistan has become a favourable country for investment and foreign investors can benefit from investment in various sectors.

Sanjrani said that Balochistan and especially Gwadar is the future of development of the region. Thanks to Gwadar this region will become a hub for economic and trade activities and the UK should benefit from it by investing in Pakistan.

He apprised the British High Commissioner in detail of the steps being taken to curb the spread of the corona pandemic in Pakistan. He said that measures like smart lockdown, testing, tracing and quarantine were being used to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Welcoming British assistance to combat climate change, he said that climate change was affecting Pakistan as well as the rest of the world and Pakistan was badly affected by it and the government was taking practical steps to deal with it.

Senate chairman while emphasising on the promotion of parliamentary ties and institutional cooperation between the two countries, said that in view of the current situation, cooperation was essential for the solution of problems and economic development.

He also thanked Pakistan for its support to Kashmir.

The British High Commissioner agreed with the Chairman of the Senate and called for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation.