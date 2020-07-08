close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Gate damaged as rocket fired at lawmakers’ house in Bajaur

KHAR: The main gate of the house of Member National Assembly Guldad Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan was partially damaged when unidentified miscreants fired rocket in Shandai Morr area in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday.

Police said that unknown miscreants fired a rocket shell at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Guldad Khan and his brother MPA Ajmal Khan, which partially damaged the main gate of the abode. The house of the lawmakers is situated in Shandai Morr near Bajaur Sports Complex. They said that no loss of life was reported in the attack.

