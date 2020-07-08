NAB team to probe PTI MNA in illegal housing colony case

BAHAWALPUR: Multan NAB team Tuesday arrived here to initiate a probe against an MNA, his son and his cousin in an illegal housing colony case.

Complainants, who are mostly doctors, had submitted to NAB that PTI MNA Farooq Azam, his son Usman Farooq and cousin Malik Ehsan fraudulently sold them plots in "Canal Garden Housing Scheme" in 2006-7.

They said the accused had claimed that the colony was approved by Municipal Corporation, but later it was declared an illegal housing colony, and since then its owners had not allocated land for the development of parks, roads, mosques and the graveyard.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation, Farooq Azam and his son had not paid the development charges.

When the buyers protested, the owners allocated them agricultural land. The NAB team asked the complainants to fill in a proforma for further proceedings against the accused. The team left for Multan without talking to the media.